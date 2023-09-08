WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- A town hall tackling the opioid crisis in Wicomico County is expected to be held tonight.
The county health department says the Opioid Operational Command Center (OOCC) is putting on a Community Overdose Action Town Hall at Wor-Wic Community College from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Guerrieri Hall, Room 101 at 32000 Campus Drive in Salisbury.
Officials will be on hand to get community input on how to do more to address the ongoing opioid and overdose crisis. Community members can give public testimony or comments during the event by registering on Eventbrite.
For questions about tonight’s event, you can contact Christina Bowie-Simpson Wicomico County Opioid Coordinator at christina.bowie@maryland.gov or Michael Coury, OOCC Communications Director at michael.coury@maryland.gov.
If you or someone you love is struggling with a substance use disorder, please call the Wicomico County COAT program 24/7 at (443) 783-6875 or visit the Wicomico County Safe Station 24/7 located at 726 S. South Blvd, Salisbury (inside of the Recovery Resource Center).