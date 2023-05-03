BERLIN, Md. - The town announced the recipients of the 2023 Berlin Commercial Façade Grants Program.
The program, funded by the Department of Housing and Community Development Community Legacy Grant, provides matching funds to downtown property and business owners to improve the exterior of their buildings, enhance the overall streetscape, and attract new customers.
The Town of Berlin say this year they received eight applications. The selection committee reviewed each application and evaluated them based on a variety of criteria, including the proposed project’s impact on the downtown district, its design, and the applicant’s financial commitment to the project.
Berlin officials announced the following businesses and property owners have been awarded grants:
- The Globe, Owner Jonathan Lane
- Una Bella Salute, Owner Cassandra Brown
- Baked Dessert Café, Property Manager Ed Reid
- Wooden Octopus, Owner, Matthew Amey
- The Street Kitchen, Owners Jeffrey and Tammie Faille
- Brewery at Broad Street, Owners Glenn and Adam Davis
- Worcester County Arts Council, Executive Director Anna Mullis
The grants will reportedly cover up to 50% of the total project cost, with a maximum award of $12,000. Funds will go towards improvements like painting, signage, lights, awnings, etc.
“The Downtown Commercial Façade Grant Program is an essential tool in supporting the continued growth and development of our downtown district,” said Ivy Wells, Director of Economic and Community Development, “The awardees this year have proposed exciting projects that will enhance the appearance and attraction of our downtown, and we look forward to seeing their progress and results.”