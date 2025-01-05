EASTON, MD - The Town of Easton has declared a snow emergency starting at 8:00pm on Sunday. Town officials say the emergency is in effect until it is rescinded.
The following restrictions and reminders are provided by the Town of Easton:
- "No parking shall be permitted on streets in any metered parking space or in any location designated by “No Parking During Snow Emergency” signs. If any motor vehicle is parked at such a location at the time a Snow Emergency is declared, its owner or operator shall remove the vehicle from its location as quickly as possible under the circumstances."
Town officials say the Easton Police Department is authorized to have any vehicle parked in violation to be towed from the streets. Additionally, the owner of the vehicle will be liable for any costs of towing.
The following emergency routes have been provided by the town. The routes are for snow emergencies:
- All of Washington Street: North Easton Parkway to Lee Terrace
- Dover Street: Higgins Street to Municipal Lot beyond the District Court Building (West Side)
- West Street: Bay Street to Glenwood Avenue
- Federal Street: Washington Street to West Street
- Harrison Street: Goldsborough Street to South Lane
- Goldsborough Street: Washington Street to Aurora Street
- Idlewild Avenue: Aurora Street to Washington Street
- Glenwood Avenue: North Side of Street (Only from Washington Street to Easton Parkway)
The Town of Easton Public Works Department says they expect to pick up trash on Monday, January 6th. Recycling pick-ups will be contingent upon the town's private contractors. The public works department says to place all bins "just off the street", to ensure they do not get in the way of snow plowing.
More information on the snow emergency plan and additional questions can be found on the Town of Easton's website.