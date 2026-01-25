DELMARVA - Delaware, Maryland and Virginia all offer interactive maps that allow you to track snow plows during this winter storm.
In Delaware, if you want to see where the snow plows in your area are, use this link to DelDOT's map. Then, click the "Map Layers" drop-down menu at the top of the side bar. You can select "Snow Plow Tracking" from that menu to see plow locations as they are updated. Other menu options relevant to this storm include "Snow Accumulations" and "Roadway Weather." Traffic cameras can also be found using this map if you want a live look at road conditions.
For Maryland residents, your map can be found here. It will allow you to see near real-time locations and the active number of snow plows across the state. You can also find links to live traffic cameras throughout Maryland's map.
And in Virginia, the VDOT Plows map is activated during widespread snow events greater than 2 inches. You can see the number of active plows in each area of the state by clicking the truck icon at the top right of the map. Virginia's map is updated every two minutes.