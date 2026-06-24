OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Oyster Recovery Partnership wants Ocean City restaurants' oyster shells, and participating businesses may even be able to receive cash incentives for them.
Through their Shell Recycling Alliance, ORP collects oyster shells to keep them out of the landfill and put them back to work in the Chesapeake Bay. They say oyster shell is the best natural material to use when rebuilding oyster reefs.
The organization was active in Ocean City collecting shells from 2013 to 2022, but they say participation dwindled in 2020. SRA officials tell WBOC they are reviving the pick-up route after recent interest from Ocean City restaurants.
They say for a limited time, participating businesses may be eligible to receive cash incentives for the shells they recycle through a Maryland Natural Resources grant. Restaurants, seafood processors, and dealers can get a rate of $5 per bushel, up to $2,000 a year.
SRA is currently collecting shells once a week in Ocean City. They say it is free to join and all containers are provided. Check out their interest form here.
There are also public drop-off sites for oyster shells in Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico, and Worcester counties.
ORP is working to restore oyster populations in the Little Choptank River, Harris Creek, the Manokin River, the Tred Avon river, as well as across the Bay.