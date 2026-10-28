STEVENSVILLE, Md.– The Queen Anne's County Office of the Sheriff announced upcoming road closures planned as part of the Bay Bridge Run on Nov. 8.
Officials say the 6.2-mile race will take participants from the bridge's western side to the finish line at Chesapeake Bay Business Park via the eastbound bridge span, Pier One Road and Route 8.
The Chesapeake Bay Bridge's eastbound span will close to drivers at 12 a.m. Nov. 8, with two-way operations planned on the westbound span, weather permitting. Officials say they hope to reopen the eastbound span by 2 p.m.
The Sheriff's Office says Route 8 will remain open from Main Street to Thompson Creek Road, with the overpass exit to westbound Route 50/Bay Bridge will close. Drivers who typically use the exit are advised to access Route 50 by turning on Main Street then Duke Street.
Temporary crosswalks will be set up along the open stretch of Route 8 with an increased law enforcement presence planned, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Post-race festivities at Chesapeake Bay Business Park are expected to last through 2 p.m., open to the public.
Officials say the event is weather-permitting, with more information at thebaybridgerun.com.