Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 to 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, northeast North Carolina and east central and southeast Virginia. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&