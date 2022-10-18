MILFORD, Del.- The Milford Public Works Department has been working closely with the Delaware Department of Transportation to upgrade traffic signals at six intersections.
In 2019, Milford Public Works decided DelDOT would take over operations and maintenance for the cities traffic signals.
Public Works Director, Michael Svaby, said the intersection between SW Front Street and S. Walnut Street is high on the priority list.
The city is currently in the process of a conversion plan to restripe and resign the intersection to prepare for the installation of four-way red flashers.
This is meant to make traffic flow more smoothly in close proximity to downtown businesses.
Svaby also said there are five other intersections that will be evaluated by DelDOT.
"This is not an effort to turn every single intersection into a four way flash just to be very clear," said Svaby. "There is going to be conventional improvements that the city will pay for once completed under DelDOT supervision."
Some Milford locals think things are good the way they are though.
Adam, who lives and works on SW Front Street, said he believes change will confuse people and likely cause more accidents.
After changes are made to traffic signals, DelDOT will review the intersections for up to a year to see if things are working properly and efficiently.
If the traffic signals are not working properly, the city will have to make additional upgrades or go back to traditional traffic lights.
Four-way flashing reds have been successful at intersections in Newark and New Castle.