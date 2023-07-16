Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest in 2022 Drug Dealing Investigation

DAGSBORO, Del. - State Police say they arrested a Milford man with a warrant related to a 2022 drug dealing investigation.
According to Delaware State Police, on July 15 around 5:25 p.m., an officer from the Dagsboro Police Department saw 35-year-old Frank Lovett using his cell phone while driving and pulled him over. The officer reportedly discovered that Lovett had an active warrant out of Delaware State Police Troop 3. Lovett was taken into custody without incident.
Between June and August of 2022, state police say they worked with the DEA to identify several homes and properties in the Unity Lane area of Greenwood (informally known as "The Hole") and the Metz Lane area of Ellendale involved in drug dealing. Police say on Aug. 31, 2022, authorities executed search warrants at those locations. Lovett reportedly fled the scene when officers arrived to execute the search warrants, so an arrest warrant was issued for him.
Lovett now faces the following charges:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Lovett was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 7 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $121,200 secured bond.