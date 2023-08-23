DAGSBORO, Del.-Delaware State Police have arrested two men after a traffic stop in Dagsboro Tuesday night.
27 year-old Andrew Foreman of Dagsboro and 58 year-old David Mumford are facing charges related to drug dealing.
Around 9 p.m., police say a Trooper saw a white Lincoln MKZ turning onto Firetower Road from Dagsboro Road. The Lincoln reportedly had a suspended registration and the trooper pulled the car over on Firetower. The trooper approached and reportedly smelled the strong odor of marijuana from the car.
Computer checks reportedly showed Mumford had several active capiases. He was taken into custody without incident. Mumford was searched and authorities allegedly found more than 5 grams of crack cocaine in his pants. Detectives searched the Lincoln and reportedly found more than 9 ounces of marijuana in Foreman's backpack and more than $3,600 in suspected drug dealing proceeds in the glove box.
Foreman and Mumford were taken to Troop 4 and charged with the following crimes:
Andrew Foreman:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)
- Cancelled Vehicle Registration
Foreman was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and released on $2,050 unsecured bond.
David Mumford:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Mumford was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and released on $2,200 unsecured bond on these charges. He was ultimately committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $737 cash and $1,099 secured bonds after he was arraigned on his capiases.