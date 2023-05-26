DELMAR, Del.-Delaware State Police have arrested a Millsboro man on numerous gun charges after a traffic stop.
On Friday around 2 in the afternoon, police say a trooper saw a red Dodge pickup truck traveling eastbound on Line Road east of Stable Lane. The trooper attempted to pull the car over because they saw the trick had tinted windows but did not have a tint waiver on file, according to police. The driver, later identified as 30 year-old Aaron Goodman, reportedly disregarded the trooper's light and siren. Police say Goodman drove more than a mile before finally stopping on Pepper Box Road where he was taken into custody without further incident.
Police say says Goodman had several firearms in the car. A search reportedly led to the discovery of three loaded handguns, two assault rifles, a body armor plate carrier, and numerous magazines and rounds of ammunition. The trooper also says they found three baggies of suspected heroin that Goodman allegedly attempted to discard and hide in the back seat of the police car.
Goodman was taken to Troop 5 and charged with the following offenses:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm While Possessing a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 5 counts
- Tampering With Evidence (Felony)
- Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Operating a Vehicle With Improper Window Tinting
Goodman was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $73,150 secured bond.