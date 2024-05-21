MILFORD, DE - Three Kent County subjects were arrested for drug related charges following a traffic stop on Monday.
Milford Police Department report that on Monday, May 20th, MPD conducted a traffic stop in the area of Milford Harrington Highway and North DuPont Boulevard in Milford. During a check of the vehicle's registration, the officer learned that the vehicle had been involved in an active investigation; this prompted the traffic stop to be initiated by the officer.
Authorities made contact with the operator of the vehicle, identified by MPD as 66-year-old Kevin Lewis, of Milford. The officer also spoke to the passengers in the vehicle, identified as 42-year-old Wendy Marcelle, of Milford, and 35-year-old Marvin Davis of Dover, Delaware. Through the officer's interactions with the three subjects, he observed drug paraphernalia.
A vehicle search was conducted by Milford Police. Officers say they discovered "176 dosages of suspected heroin (approx. 1.2 grams), approximately 5.1 grams of suspected heroin, approximately 5.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and several pieces of drug paraphernalia consistent with drug dealing".
The three subjects in the vehicle were all taken into custody and charged with the following:
- Manufacture/Deliver/Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity
- Possession of Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity
- Manufacture/Deliver/Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
They were committed to the Department of Correction in default of $48,000 secured bail and a no contact order with each other, according to officials. The three subjects are also ordered to appear in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas at a later date for a preliminary hearing.