TRAPPE, Md. - Some people in the town of Trappe have been traveling farther than their front lawn for their mail.
The post office has been closed since Oct. 4 because of a pipe burst. But signs up today show asbestos warnings, as well.
Neighbors say they're frustrated. Not only because they're driving to Cambridge every day just to get their mail but they have no word on when the post office will be back up and running.
Neighbor Deanna Lingerfelt says, "It's just added and gas added time. You don't always have time in your day when you're getting off work to go all the way to Cambridge every day so you're missing mail and some of that mail is getting lost in the process."
Not everyone in the town is affected by this. It is those who use P.O. boxes. Some even say they've been getting their mail forwarded to other homes because those homes have a mailbox.
Lingerfelt added, "They have no idea of when it's gonna open or anything to that effect. When you ask them they say 'I don't know, I don't know. We see people in and out of there working sometimes but it seems so far and few in between."
Town officials say at one point a deadline was set for this past April for the repairs to be finished. But, councilman Brian Schmidt says he has not received any word from the United States Postal Service and he wishes he had an answer for the community.
"So I really don't have much of an idea. The post office has not been very vocal with town officials about what exactly they're doing and the time frame of how it's going to end, or what's really going on"
It's now a guessing game for neighbors and town officials.