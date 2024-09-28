OCEAN CITY, MD - A travel advisory has been implemented in Ocean City's downtown area in anticipation of increased pedestrian congestion following the Oceans Calling Festival.
The Ocean City Police Department announced that an alternate traffic pattern will begin around 8:00pm Saturday night to assist with traffic flow, OC Beach Buses, and pedestrians trying to leave the festival.
The following traffic information is provided by OCPD:
- Traffic will be prohibited from traveling south of N. Division Street
- The south turn lane off the US Route 50 bridge onto Philadelphia Avenue will only be restricted to emergency vehicles, mass transit vehicles, and residents
- Vehicles will be diverted onto N. Division Street and then north on Baltimore Avenue
- A traffic pattern will be established to direct all southbound traffic on St. Louis Avenue to 2nd Street, then towards Philadelphia Avenue.
- Northbound traffic on Baltimore Avenue from S. Division Street to Talbot Street will be reduced to one lane for vehicle traffic. The left lane will be designated for vehicle traffic. The middle lane will be used to stage mass transit vehicles for passenger arrivals. The right lane will be designated as a safety lane.
This traffic patterns will resume until the downtown area is cleared of festival goers.
The Ocean City Police Department is reminding people to "walk smart", "bike smart", and "drive smart".