DOVER, Del.- Authorities say three people are facing drug charges following a Wednesday evening traffic stop that led to the discovery of more than 1,100 bags of heroin.
Dover police said that shortly after 7 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle being operated by 38-year-old Mandy Jackson, of Camden, Del., on the 500 block of North DuPont Highway. Willie Wilson, 43, of Felton, Del., and Alyssa Harris, 25, of Kenton, Del., were reportedly passengers in the vehicle at the time of the stop. Officers said they located 1,114 bags of heroin and .7 grams of PCP inside the vehicle during the vehicle stop and took all three suspects into custody without incident.
Jackson was committed to Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on a $82,200 secured bond on the following offenses:
- Possession of Heroin
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree
- Drug Paraphernalia
Wilson was committed to SCI on a $62,400 cash bond on the following offenses:
- Possession of Heroin
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin
- Possession of PCP
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree
- Drug Paraphernalia
Harris was released on an own recognizance bond on the following offenses:
- Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of PCP
- Local Fugitive
Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130.