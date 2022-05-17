LAUREL, De. - Michael Buchanan from Dover filled up his truck Tuesday to deliver good across Delmarva.
Michael is one of the lucky ones.
His company pays for the fuel he is putting in the tank.
"From people paying 300, 400 dollars total to fill up your entire tank of diesel, now that diesel prices are 6, 7 dollars they're paying close to a thousand dollars to fill up," he said.
It was not hard to find sale prices at diesel pumps well into the hundreds.
One truck driver paid well over 700 dollars to fill up.
Steven Wallace feels the pain as he fuels up seven tow trucks on a weekly basis.
Steven says unfortunately his business "Auto Medic Towing" in Fruitland has had to pass the added cost along to the customer.
"It takes a lot to fill these up and there's only so much we can pass along to the customer so it makes it tight on what we can do to keep trucks on the road," Wallace said.
Steve says he has been paying high diesel prices for a while now, but is not sure how much longer he can hold on.
"How high does it go before you have to start taking trucks off the road?," he said
While Michael stresses diesel prices are not the only expenses.
"It definitely takes a toll. Now it's the fact that even though you're making a decent amount of money, with the amount of money they have to come out of pocket extra you also have to worry about truck payments, insurance, safe keeping of all of the equipment," he said.
One leading energy economist says he expects to see diesel prices near 10 dollars a gallon by the end of the summer if nothing is done.