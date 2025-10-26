MARDELA SPRINGS, M.d. - The Mardela Springs Volunteer Fire Company says they received a call about a truck in the water in Wicomico County.
Fire officials say Mardela Springs, Sharptown, and the Salisbury Special Operations Dive Team were dispatched to a water rescue near the Mardela boat ramp.
They say crews confirmed upon arrival there was a truck fully submerged in the water and they were unsure if anyone was in it. Officials say multiple marine units were deployed. Divers entered the water and confirmed there was no one in the truck.
Simpson's Towing used a rotator wrecker to lift the truck out of the water. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is investigating.