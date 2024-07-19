SALISBURY, MD - Truitt St. in Salisbury will be blocked to all traffic, including emergency vehicles, starting at 8:30am on Friday, July 19th, according to a statement from the Mayor’s Office. The work is expected to conclude around 3pm.
The blockage comes as part of the city’s efforts to improve their Water Distribution System. The Mayor’s Office says the Department of Waterworks Utilities Division will be replacing a water service at 425 Truitt Street.
Those seeking more information are encouraged to contact the Utilities Division at 410-548-3103, per the Mayor’s Office’s statement.