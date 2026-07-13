Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Maryland, Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. In Virginia, Accomack County. * WHEN...From this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive through flooded roadways. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/03 PM 2.7 0.7 1.0 1 NONE 14/04 AM 3.4 1.4 1.0 1 NONE 14/04 PM 2.6 0.6 0.8 1 NONE 15/05 AM 3.3 1.3 0.9 1 NONE 15/05 PM 2.5 0.5 0.6 1 NONE 16/06 AM 2.8 0.8 0.4 1 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/01 PM 3.1 1.0 1.1 1 NONE 14/01 AM 3.5 1.4 1.0 1 MINOR 14/02 PM 3.0 0.9 0.9 1 NONE 15/02 AM 3.4 1.3 0.9 2 MINOR 15/03 PM 2.7 0.6 0.6 1 NONE 16/03 AM 3.0 0.9 0.5 1 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/12 PM 2.9 0.7 1.3 1 NONE 14/01 AM 3.6 1.4 1.1 1 MINOR 14/01 PM 2.6 0.4 1.0 1 NONE 15/02 AM 3.4 1.2 0.9 1 NONE 15/02 PM 2.4 0.2 0.7 1 NONE 16/02 AM 3.1 0.9 0.7 1 NONE SAXIS VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/12 AM 4.1 1.6 1.1 1 NONE 14/01 PM 3.4 0.9 1.1 1 NONE 15/01 AM 4.1 1.6 1.1 2 NONE 15/02 PM 3.2 0.7 0.8 1-2 NONE 16/02 AM 3.7 1.2 0.7 1-2 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/10 PM 3.2 1.2 0.9 1 MINOR 14/11 AM 2.6 0.6 0.8 1 NONE 14/11 PM 2.8 0.8 0.5 1-2 NONE 15/12 PM 2.2 0.2 0.4 1 NONE 16/12 AM 2.4 0.4 0.2 2 NONE CHINCOTEAGUE INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/08 PM 3.9 1.1 0.1 1 NONE 14/08 AM 2.9 0.1 0.0 1 NONE 14/09 PM 3.7 0.9 -0.1 1 NONE 15/09 AM 2.5 -0.3 -0.5 1 NONE 15/10 PM 3.2 0.4 -0.5 1 NONE 16/10 AM 2.8 0.0 -0.3 1 NONE WACHAPREAGUE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.5 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/09 PM 6.2 1.7 1.1 1 NONE 14/09 AM 4.8 0.3 0.9 1 NONE 14/10 PM 5.8 1.3 0.7 1 NONE 15/10 AM 4.4 -0.1 0.4 1 NONE 15/10 PM 5.1 0.6 0.1 1 NONE TANGIER ISLAND VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.8 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.4 FT, MODERATE 1.9 FT, MAJOR 2.4 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/12 PM 2.7 0.9 1.3 1 NONE 14/12 AM 3.4 1.6 1.3 1 MINOR 14/12 PM 2.6 0.8 1.2 1 NONE 15/01 AM 3.1 1.2 1.0 1 NONE 15/01 PM 2.4 0.6 0.9 1 NONE 16/02 AM 2.7 0.9 0.7 1 NONE &&