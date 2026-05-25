MARYLAND -- As many species of turtles enter peak nesting season in Maryland, state officials are urging drivers to slow down and watch for animals crossing roads in known nesting hotspots, including Deal Island Road in Somerset County and the Dover Bridge in Talbot County.
Residents say turtle sightings increase significantly during the warmer months.
“I see turtles very often when I'm driving, especially once spring kicks in," Andrew Landing said, who often drives on Deal Island Road. "You've got everything from box turtles to painted turtles to spotted tortoises.”
Northern diamondback terrapins are among the species frequently seen attempting to cross the road during nesting season.
The Maryland Department of Transportation and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources have installed terrapin fencing along portions of Deal Island Road to help guide northern diamondback terrapins away from traffic and toward safer habitat areas. There is also fencing installed near the Dover Bridge.
State officials are currently studying the two types of terrapin fencing to determine which is more effective.
“We really are just trying to do a little preliminary data gathering. To help gauge the effectiveness of the two turtle fences that had been installed previously for other projects,” Eric Freidly, Division Chief of Environmental Programs with MDOT, said. "The Dover Bridge fencing was designed specifically for the turtles they observed out there, and the Deal Island one was looking to find another design that might be easier to install and provide similar results."
Landing said he has noticed fewer turtles crossing since the fencing was installed. He also offered advice to drivers and anyone who encounters turtles on the roadway.
“I try to pull over, and I'll move them going in the same direction. Because if you change their direction, they usually get lost. Just slow down, keep an eye out. If you see a little dot moving across the road, just slow down.”
MDOT officials said the study is currently limited to the two locations and does not yet have a projected end date.