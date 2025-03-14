Trussum Pond Temporarily Closing

LAUREL, DE - An improvements project at Trussum Pond will include paving the parking area to enable better access to the pond.
According to The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control they will be closing Trussum Pond on March 17th. The construction project is expected to be completed in mid-April.
The Trussum Pond project includes grading and paving the boat ramp and parking lot to improve access and reduce erosion issues affecting the pond’s launch area. During the closure, anglers and outdoor enthusiasts can visit nearby Trap Pond State Park (entrance fees apply), or check out Raccoon, Records, Chipman, and Horsey Ponds for fishing and other outdoor activities—it’s a reel good alternative!