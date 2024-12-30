ST. MICHAELS, MD - Two adults were charged after police say they entered the high school basketball court and assaulted players.
The Talbot County Sheriff's Office charged Leonard Darnell Bell, 60 and Kasai Jermaine Thompson, 22 both of Easton, with assault and disorderly conduct.
On Dec. 19, deputies responded to St. Michaels High School for a fight that began during the high school boys' basketball game. Deputies say hard play on the court escalated to an altercation between players, leading to adults in the stands entering the court.
Authorities say coaches were able to separate the players and control the crowd before police arrived. The opposing team was secured on their bus and the local team were seated in the gymnasium.
Two players from the opposing team told deputies they were assaulted by adults from the stands. Deputies were reportedly able to identify Bell and Thompson through school security video as suspects. Both were served their charges and are awaiting court hearings, according to deputies.
In a statement, the Talbot County Sheriffs Office said "The safety of our student-athletes and spectators is our top priority. The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office will not tolerate adult interference at sporting events or violence of any kind in our schools or community, and we are taking this matter very seriously."