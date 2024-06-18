FELTON, DE - Two Kent County men were arrested for separate shoplifting reports at a Royal Farms location in Felton, Delaware.
On Friday, June 12th, around 9:12am, the Felton Police Department was alerted to the Felton Royal Farms (11,000 Block of South DuPont Highway), for two late-reported shopliftings.
Felton PD say that on June 8th, at 2:25am, two white males entered the Royal Farms location and took goods from the store. The two men passed all points of sales without paying for the items.
The Royal Farms location provided video surveillance of the suspects to Felton PD. One of the suspects was identified as 18-year-old Braeden Giampietro of Clayton.
On June 17th, Giampietro turned himself in to the Felton Police Department. He was arrested and charged with shoplifting under $1,500 and conspiracy, according to Felton PD. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance pending a later court date.
Giampietro was issued a no-contact order with that Royal Farms location in Felton.
Felton Police Department was also made aware of another shoplifting report. Officials say on June 13th, around 11:15pm, a white male entered the Royal Farms and removed items and passed all points of sale in the store without paying.
Video surveillance obtained from Royal Farms helped officials identify the suspect as 24-year-old Damien Alexander Swift, of Dover.
Swift turned himself in on June 17th, around 8:55am. He was arrested and charged with shoplifting under $1,500 and arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court. He was released on his own recognizance pending a later court date.
Swift was issued a no-contact order was issued with the Felton Royal Farms.