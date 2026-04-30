ACCOMAC, Va. - The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office has released details on a reported active shooter situation in the Town of Accomac on Wednesday that resulted in several schools going into secure status.
The Sheriff’s Office says it received a call at about 1:20 p.m. on April 29 reporting that a man was seen entering a home on Front Street in Accomac carrying an AR-15-style rifle. The caller then told police they had heard 3-4 gunshots immediately after, according to authorities.
When they arrived at the home, police say a man, later identified as Tyler Malik Bynum, 20, immediately fled. Investigators could not confirm if Bynum had the gun described in the initial call, though he was known to have active felony warrants. Responding troopers requested K-9 assistance while pursuing Bynum on foot, and a perimeter was established.
At about 2:30 p.m., Accomack County Public Schools announced the School Board Office was closed and Accawmacke Elementary, Metompkin Elementary School, Nandua Middle School, and Nandua High School were all placed in secure status due to the ongoing situation near downtown Accomac.
Police say Bynum was finally in custody just before 4 p.m. after he had sustained K-9 bite injuries while attempting to flee and assaulting the K-9. Bynum was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and then taken into custody. Bynum faces previous felony charges of voter fraud and now faces additional charges of attempting to kill or injure a police animal and obstruction. He is currently being held without bond.
Further investigation then revealed that the call to the Sheriff’s Office reporting the active shooter incident was false.
Police later arrested Malik Lee Jones, 19, of Tasley, on a felony charge of making a false emergency call to emergency personnel resulting in injury. Jones is also being held without bond.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131.