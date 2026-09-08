DOVER, Del. - Police arrested two young men following a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy injured.
Dover Police Department say the shooting happened on Sept. 4, around 2:20 p.m., in the area of West North Street and Simon Circle. Investigators say two men fired multiple rounds at the 17-year-old victim using handguns with large-capacity magazines.
Police say the victim was taken by private vehicle to Bayhealth Kent Campus hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in his upper left arm.
During a search of the crime scene, officers say they found numerous 9mm cartridge casings. Officers later located two 18-year-old suspects in the area of Bertrand Drive and Lincoln Street. Police say one suspect was taken in without incident, while the other was arrested after a brief foot chase.
Officers say they recovered two loaded 9mm handguns from the front porch of a home on Lincoln Street. According to police, one handgun had an obliterated serial number and was loaded with an extended magazine containing 24 rounds. Police say the second gun was loaded with a drum magazine contained 47 rounds and had been reported stolen in 2023.
Giovanny Candelario, 18, of Dover, was charged with:
- Assault First Degree
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Large-Capacity Magazine During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited
- Receiving a Stolen Firearm
- Conspiracy Second Degree
- Criminal Mischief Under $1,000
- Resisting Arrest
Candelario was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in default of a $206,100 cash bond.
Benjamin George, 18, of Dover, was charged with:
- Assault First Degree
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Large-Capacity Magazine During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number
- Conspiracy Second Degree
- Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony
- Criminal Mischief Under $1,000
George was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in default of a $198,000 cash bond.
Police say mugshots of the suspects are not available at the time of the press release.