DOVER, DE- Delaware State University police have arrested an 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy in connection with a shooting at the Courtyards Apartment Complex.
Authorities said Tyrone Harrell, 18, was taken into custody without incident on September 9. The 15-year-old suspect was arrested on September 20.
Two Delaware State University seniors, Dejanae Carter and Jenelle Gardner are roommates at the Courtyards Apartment Complex. They were home on September 7 when shots were fired, striking their apartment walls and shattering a mirror.
More than two weeks after the shooting, Carter says the trauma still lingers.
“I’m just glad I’m OK, and the people impacted by it are OK. But mentally, we are not. I don’t even want to walk around late at night, or if I hear a sound, I’m triggered by it."
The arrests of Tyrone Harrell, 18, a DSU student, and a 15-year-old suspect offer Carter little comfort.
“It’s disheartening knowing they were so young—one 15, one 18. It makes me wonder about staying at the University Courtyards, which is upperclassmen housing. There’s an issue that a 15-year-old is able to come onto our campus and do things they aren’t supposed to."
Carlos Holmes, Delaware State University Director of News Services, stressed that campus safety remains a top priority.
“DSU has zero tolerance for weapons on campus. We are very disappointed that this happened—it frustrates us. But we are going to do everything we can to make sure our students are safe on the campus and pray that this doesn’t happen again."
Although Jenelle Gardner will always feel uneasy about the incident, she finds some comfort in knowing that justice will be served.
“I’m honestly happy that they finally got them. I know in the past they haven’t always been able to find who did it, so I’m just happy that the students can have peace of mind that they caught the shooters.”
Both suspects face multiple charges related to the shooting.
Tyrone Harrell, 18, is currently being held in jail on $200,000 bail in connection with the shooting at the Courtyards Apartment Complex.
The 15-year-old suspect has been committed to a juvenile detention center, with bail set at $226,000.