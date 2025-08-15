EASTON, Md. - The Easton Police Department has made two arrests following an investigation into a man allegedly confronting a couple in a hotel room with a gun.
Police say they were called to a hotel on Ocean Gateway on Aug. 12 just before 1:45 p.m. on reports of a man with a gun. Upon arrival, police quickly apprehended the suspect.
The ensuing investigation revealed Earnest Young Jr., 40, of Federalsburg, entered a hotel room with a man and woman inside, according to police. Young then pointed a handgun at the man, police say, but both victims were able to escape and contact police. Investigators then located a handgun nearby, according to Easton PD.
Young was arrested and charged with Home Invasion, 1st Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Firearm Use During the Commission of a Felony/Violent Crime, Firearm Possession with a Felony Conviction, Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm, and Illegal Possession of Ammunition.
Police say they then learned that the woman involved in the incident, Katherine Adkins, 29, of Easton, helped Young after the fact. When police arrived, authorities say Adkins told them Young never had a weapon when he entered the room, and a witness reported they had seen Adkins hide the gun in another room.
Adkins was charged with Accessory after the Fact, Handgun on Person, Loaded Handgun on Person, Alter Physical Evidence, and False Statement to Officer and was taken to the Talbot County Detention Center.