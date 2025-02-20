DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department has arrested two suspects after a Capital School District student was shot at after getting off a bus Wednesday.
Police say the 16-year-old victim was exiting the school bus near Village Drive on February 19 when an unknown masked suspect began chasing him. The suspect then opened fire, according to police. Luckily, no injuries were reported.
The ensuing investigation reportedly identified a 17-year-old suspect as the shooter. Police also learned the suspect was driven to the scene. Investigators say they were able to locate the vehicle in a parking lot of the Woodmill Apartments on Farmview Drive just after 7:15 p.m. Police stopped the vehicle and took the 17-year-old suspect and the driver, Rouma Aldonza, 22, into custody.
Police say they then searched one of the Woodmill Apartments and found a 9mm handgun.
The 17-year-old was taken to Stevenson House Detention Center on $88,000 cash bail on the following charges:
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
-Reckless Endangering in the First Degree
-Conspiracy in the Second Degree
-Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited(2x)
Aldonza was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on $68,000 cash bail and charged with the following:
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
-Reckless Endangering in the First Degree
-Conspiracy in the Second Degree