DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department are investigating a shots-fired incident that occurred on Wednesday afternoon in Kent County.
According to the Dover Police Department, the investigation began around 2:35pm, when police received a call for a shooting in the area of Village Drive north of Walker Road in Dover. Officers arrived on the scene and made contact with a 16-year-old male.
An initial investigation revealed that a Capital School District bus was dropping off a group of students from Dover High School on Village Drive. The 16-year-old victim says he was getting off the school bus when an unknown masked suspect began to chase him and began to shoot at him (the victim) as they were running.
DPD say no one was injured in the shooting. Additionally, the bus driver left the area, following "predetermined safety protocols". Law enforcement say that officers confirmed "the bus was not struck, its driver and the remaining students were unharmed, and there were no active threats to the campus."
According to Dover PD, the victim has been uncooperative with detectives and will not provide additional information or a suspect's description.
Officers could not locate any possible suspects in the area. Dover Police say that they will be adding to school safety efforts between the Capital School District and the Dover Police Department by increasing their presence at Dover High School for the remainder of the week.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130.