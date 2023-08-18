EASTON, Md. - The Easton Police Department has arrested two men in connection with a homicide that occurred earlier this month.
On August 7th, police found a man laying in the grass near Blake Street suffering from gunshot wounds. Aid was rendered, but the victim, identified as Ty Brooks, 55, of Easton, died at the scene.
Investigation revealed that Brooks had an argument with individuals in a Range Rover parked near Blake Street. Brooks left, the area, but then later returned to confront the individuals with a shotgun, according to police. Following a brief verbal altercation, the driver of the Range Rover shot Brooks through the passenger seat window and then fled in the vehicle, accompanied by a Hyundai sedan.
The driver, identified as Daseir A Cornish, 22, of Denton, then abandoned the Range Rover in a parking lot near Glebe Park Drive. The driver of the Hyundai, identified as Raheem Green, of Cambridge, reportedly assisted with abandoning the vehicle and helping the driver flee.
Both Cornish and Green were arrested yesterday.
Cornish has been charged with 1st Degree Murder, Assault 1st and 2 nd Degree, Reckless Endangerment, Reckless Endangerment from a Motor Vehicle, and Firearm Use in Violent Crime.
Green was charged with Accessory After the Fact- Murder 1st and 2nd Degree.
Both men are in custody at the Talbot County Detention Center.