EASTON, Md. - An investigation is underway in Easton after police found a man fatally shot near Blake Street last night.
The Easton Police Department says they arrived on Blake Street just after 7 p.m. on August 7th on reports of a gunshot victim lying in the grass. The victim, Ty Brooks, 55, of Easton, died at the scene despite life-saving efforts by both police and Talbot County Paramedics.
Brooks was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.
Police say witnesses told them Brooks was arguing with people on the street before the incident. A white SUV was reportedly seen fleeing the scene after the gunshots rang out.
The Easton Police Department is actively investigating the homicide and ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-822-1111.