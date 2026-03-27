DOVER, Del. – Two 18-year-olds have been arrested in connection with a shooting Thursday that left one person injured and damaged multiple homes, according to the Dover Police Department.
Officers responded March 26 to the 100 block of Thames Drive in the Village of Westover for reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, police learned an 18-year-old male had been shot in the leg. He was taken to Bayhealth Hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.
Investigators found several shell casings behind a residence and identified two occupied homes that had been struck by gunfire.
Witnesses provided descriptions of the suspects and said they fled east through a wooded path toward Mifflin Road. Police established a perimeter and called in a Delaware State Police K9 unit, which tracked the suspects to the rear of a home in the 100 block of Mifflin Road.
During the search, officers located two 9mm handguns in a trash can. The K9 then led officers to a detached shed on the property, where the suspects were found and taken into custody without incident.
Police identified the suspects as Nasir Gibson and Dimitri Marcelin, both 18.
They are each charged with first-degree assault, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of first-degree reckless endangering, second-degree conspiracy, wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony, two counts of criminal mischief under $1,000, and second-degree trespass.
Both were committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $63,800 cash bond.