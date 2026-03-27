Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 2 AM to 6 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&