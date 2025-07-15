Two Arrested on Drug Dealing Charges in Milford

MILFORD, DE - Police arrested two people over the weekend as part of a drug dealing investigation.
Delaware State Police arrested 41-year-old Garron Wescott of Ellendale, and 31-year-old Jasman Gibbs of Milford, for felony drug and related charges.
State police say on July 12, authorities executed a search warrant at a home on Valley Drive, in Milford. The search warrant was reportedly obtained following an investigation of Wescott for the distribution of illegal narcotics from the home. During the search warrant, Wescott and Gibbs were detained. Three children were in the home at the time, according to troopers.
Troopers say a search of the residence led to the discovery of the following items:
- Approximately 177.50 grams of fentanyl
- Approximately 944.91 grams of cocaine
- Digital scales
- Drug paraphernalia
Wescott was arrested and taken to Troop 3, where he was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $129,500 cash bond.
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony) – 3 counts
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child by Committing a Drug Offense with Child in the Dwelling – 3 counts
- Conspiracy 3rd Degree
Gibbs was arrested and taken to Troop 3, where she was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and released on her own recognizance.
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child by Committing a Drug Offense with Child in the Dwelling – 3 counts
- Conspiracy 3rd Degree