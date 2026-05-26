Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

A few showers early becoming a steady rain overnight. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A few showers early becoming a steady rain overnight. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.