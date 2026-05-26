Princess Anne, Md. -- On May 25, officers from the Princess Anne Police Department apprehended two suspects linked to the assault and robbery of a victim in the area of Somerset Avenue and Mt. Vernon Road.
Police say officers located the suspects matching witness descriptions and took them into custody near a Royal Farms on Monday.
Suspects are identified as 20-year-olds Tileah Miller and Joseph Pointdujour.
The victim of the incident is determined to have been assaulted and robbed, according to authorities, sustaining serious injuries and having to be transported to a hospital. However, they are in stable condition.
The charges following the incident include First Degree Assault, among multiple other related charges against the two arrested.
Officers also conclude that both were in violation of active peace orders at the time of their arrest.
Both suspects are currently being held in the Somerset County Detention Center without bond.