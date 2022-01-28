GEORGETOWN, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested two brothers in connection with a double homicide that occurred last weekend at a Georgetown restaurant.
Police said Yony Morales-Garcia, 22, and Emner Morales-Garcia, 21, both of Georgetown, were taken into custody during a late Thursday afternoon traffic stop. Both men were charged with two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, and first-degree conspiracy.
The arrests of the two suspects came as a result of an incident that happened Saturday night at the El Nopalito restaurant, located at 22095 DuPont Blvd. According to police, a group of men had been asked to leave the restaurant earlier in the night due to their disorderly behavior and having a dispute with other patrons.
Police said two of the men, later identified as Yony Morales-Garcia and his brother, Emner Morales-Garcia, were previously asked to leave but returned to the business, both wearing masks. Troopers said that one of the suspects approached Armando Vicente Chilel Lopez and removed a necklace from his neck. Police said Lopez lunged at the suspect that stole the necklace, which caused the second suspect to remove a handgun from his waistband and shoot the victim. Troopers said that during the course of the suspects fleeing the restaurant, the second suspect fired a second round into the dining area, which struck Honorio Velasquez.
Honorio Velasquez, 28, of Bridgeville, sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Armando Vicente Chilel Lopez, 31, of Georgetown, was transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.
Through investigative measures, Delaware State Police and the Georgetown Police Department were able to identify Yony Morales-Garcia and Emner Morales-Garcia as suspects.
Following their arrests on the aforementioned charges, the two suspects were ordered held in the Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $2,120,000 cash bond.
This case remains an active and ongoing investigation being conducted by the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Grassi by calling 302-365-8441. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.