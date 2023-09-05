LAUREL, Del. - The Laurel Police Department has announced the arrest of two Cambridge teens following a stolen vehicle investigation Monday morning.
According to police, an officer saw two cars speeding from the Carvel Gardens Apartment Complex at around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, September 4th, near Georgetown Road and Wilson Street. Both cars failed to stop at a stop sign, police say, and the officer attempted to catch up with the suspect vehicles.
Both cars reportedly continued to speed away and break multiple traffic laws as the officer pursued them. The officer was finally able to catch up to the vehicles near West Street and W 10th Street, where they were found abandoned with broken windows and punched ignitions, according to Laurel Police. A database search revealed one of the cars had been reported stolen out of Cambridge, MD. A search of the nearby area for the suspects was then launched.
Two suspects were later located near the Wexford Village Apartments, police say, and a Laurel PD officer determined they were connected to the abandoned cars. Both were taken into custody.
Police say further investigation revealed the second car had been stolen from the Carvel Gardens Apartments just before being spotted by the first officer.
One suspect was identified as a 15-year-old male from Cambridge, and the second a 17-year-old male, also from Cambridge. The two teens already had active warrants in Laurel for a previous alleged car theft in August, according to authorities.
The 15-year-old was further charged with the following:
-Receiving Stolen Property Over $1500 (Class G Felony)
-Theft of Motor Vehicle (Class G Felony)
-Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Class G Felony)
-Criminal Mischief (Misdemeanor)
The 17-year-old was charged with:
-Receiving Stolen Property Under $1500 (Class G Felony)
-Theft of Motor Vehicle (Class G Felony)
-Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Class G Felony)
-Criminal Mischief (Misdemeanor)
Both teens were released on their own recognizance to legal guardians pending an appearance in Sussex County Family Court.
The Laurel Police Department continues their investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact them at 302-875-2244.