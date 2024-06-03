LEWES, DE - Officials say two of the three ferries are down for repairs.
According to Cape May-Lewes Ferry officials, the MV Delaware and MV New Jersey are out of commission for unknown mechanical issues. Officials say engineers and experts are working to diagnose the problem.
The MV Cape Henlopen will operate with a modified schedule in the meantime:
Sailings for Monday, June 3, 2024:
From Cape May: 7:00 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., and 6:00 p.m.
From Lewes: 8:45 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 4:15 p.m., and 7:45 p.m.
Officials say if your sailing is impacted by any changes, Customer Service will contact you via email or other preferred methods.
For more information, you can see the Facebook post announcement here
.