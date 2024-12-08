WORCESTER, MD - The Maryland State Police are investigating a 2-car collision that occurred in Pocomoke City on Sunday.
On Sunday, at approximately 2:20pm, the Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Company responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 1900 block of Worcester Highway.
Fire officials say all occupants of the vehicles were able to self extricate before emergency units arrival. The Pocomoke City Emergency Medical Services evaluated everyone involved in the accident.
The crash is being investigated by the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack.