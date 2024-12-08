POCOMOKECITY_CRASH_1208.jpg

Photo: Pocomoke city Volunteer Fire Company 

WORCESTER, MD - The Maryland State Police are investigating a 2-car collision that occurred in Pocomoke City on Sunday. 

On Sunday, at approximately 2:20pm, the Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Company responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 1900 block of Worcester Highway

Fire officials say all occupants of the vehicles were able to self extricate before emergency units arrival. The Pocomoke City Emergency Medical Services evaluated everyone involved in the accident. 

The crash is being investigated by the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack. 

Sam joined the WBOC team in January 2024 as a News Producer. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2023 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communication. Before working at WBOC, Sam worked for Hens All-Access in the University of Delaware’s Athletics Department. She also interned for the Delmarva Sports Network in 2022. 

