EASTON, MD - The Easton Police Department has arrested two men in connection to an alleged assault that left one man severely injured.
One of those suspects has been charged with attempted murder.
According to investigators, police were called on July 27th to the area of Canvasback Drive and Brant Court on reports of an assault. There, police say they found a man on the ground suffering from severe head injuries. The victim was airlifted to Shock Trauma in Baltimore and was luckily later released.
The ensuing investigation lead to police learning the man had been assaulted by multiple suspects following an argument.
On Thursday, August 1st, police announced the arrest of two men in connection with the assault:
Tucker Eason, 20, of Easton, was arrested on July 28th and charged with the following:
-Assault 1st Degree
-Assault 2nd Degree
-Reckless Endangerment
-Disorderly Conduct.
Tanner Pippen, 21, of Denton, was arrested on July 31st and charged with:
-Attempted Second Degree Murder
-Assault 1st Degree
-Assault 2nd Degree
-Reckless Endangerment
-Disturbing the Peace
-Disorderly Conduct.