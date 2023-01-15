Two Dead After Truck Crashes into Garage in Frankford

FRANKFORD, Del. - Police say two people, including a 3-year-old girl, died in a car crash.
Delaware State Police say the crash happened on Saturday, Jan. 14 on Roxana Road in Frankford. According to police, around 9:11 p.m. a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado truck was driving westbound on Roxana Road, east of McCary Road at high speed.
Police say the truck failed to make a left curve and tried swerving back into the road, but lost control and skidded sideways off the roadway. According to police, the truck overturned repeatedly, striking a small tree and hitting another car parked in the driveway of a home. Police say the truck crashed into the home's attached garage before stopping.
State police say the 28-year-old driver from Selbyville, as well as a 3-year-old girl in the truck, were not properly restrained and died at the scene. Identification is pending notification of the next of kin.
Roxana Road was closed for around approximately 7 hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.
The Delaware State Police continue to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Corporal/1 J. Smith by calling 302-703-3267. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.