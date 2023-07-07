Lincoln, Del. - The Delaware State Police have arrested two brothers after an investigation into alleged drug dealing.
Police say an investigation into Antonio Young, 43, of Dover, and Darus Young, 47, of Milford led to a search warrant being executed at a home in Lincoln on Greentop Road yesterday. A search of the home allegedly revealed the following:
Approximately 7,073 baggies containing approximately 49.511 grams (over 1.7 ounces) of suspected heroin
Approximately 76.65 grams (over 2.7 ounces) of crack cocaine
Approximately 14.36 grams (over half an ounce) of powder cocaine
Approximately 70.92 grams (over 2.5 ounces) of marijuana
Fourteen doses of Suboxone
Fourteen packs of edible THC products
One handgun
Various rounds of ammunition
Various items of drug paraphernalia
Over $1,300 in suspected drug dealing proceeds
Both Antonio and Darus Young were located nearby and arrested without incident.
Police say both are convicted felons and are thus prohibited from possessing guns. They have been charged as follows:
Antonio Young:
Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts
Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)
Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 2 counts
Darus Young:
Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts
Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts
Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts
Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)
Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
Operating a Clandestine Laboratory (Felony)
Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 4 counts
The two were both taken to Sussex Correctional Institution - Antonio Young on $236,400 cash bond, and Darus Young on $264,800 cash bond.