WESTOVER, MD - Two officers at the Eastern Correctional Institute in Westover have been charged in connection to the alleged beating of an inmate and destruction of evidence, according to the US Attorney's Office for Maryland.
According to court documents obtained by WBOC, ECI officer Samuel Warren was accused of punching an inmate multiple times without justification in 2021 and later, with fellow officer David Quillen, attempted to destroy the video recording of the incident. Court documentation says the FBI launched an investigation into the incident in Somerset County, resulting in the accusations against Warren and Quillen.
Court documents allege the two of them conspired to destroy the video evidence of the illegal assault on the inmate and knowingly misled investigators.
Warren was charged by the US Attorney for the District of Maryland with deprivation of rights under color of law and falsification of records according to court documents filed in US District Court.
WBOC reached out to the US Attorney's Office and were told Warren had plead guilty as part of a plea deal. His sentencing is scheduled for April 16th according to the US Attorney's Office. He potentially faces up to three decades in prison if convicted on both counts, per court documents.
Official charges of conspiracy to obstruct justice and destruction of records were filed against Quillen on January 18th, as reflected in court documents. He is currently awaiting his first court appearance.