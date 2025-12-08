Two families displaced by fire in Queen Anne's County

QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, Md. - Fire officials say two families safely escaped after a fire broke out at a double-wide trailer.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office says the fire happened on Dec. 8, around 6:30 a.m., on Roe Ingleside Road, near Centreville.
Investigators say it was caused accidentally by an electrical failure inside the master bedroom wall. Officials say one person woke up to the smell of smoke and notified the other occupants. A neighboring trailer sustained fire damage, according to the fire marshal's office.
It took 25 firefighters about 40 minutes to put the fire out. Fire officials estimate damage around $160,000. Officials say 24 people were displaced by the fire. They are being receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.