SALISBURY, Md. - Vehicles for Change awarded two vehicles through a local car dealership to local families in need during a special giveaway today.
The nonprofit organization says it has spent 27 years helping individuals and families achieve greater economic opportunity through reliable transportation. The recipients, selected by Vehicles for Change, are locals families who the organizations says will benefit from having dependable transportation.
Vehicles for Change says the lack of public transportation on the eastern shore can make employment even tougher. The group says it also creates a barrier for children from being able to participate in extracurricular activities, like sports.
If you have a vehicle to donate, Vehicles for Change says they could use the help, because there is currently a 12-month waiting list for a vehicle.
The vehicle was provided by Pohanka of Salisbury.