SUSSEX CO., DE - The Lewes Fire Department assisted Rehoboth Beach Fire officials with a stranded vessel in the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal on Friday night.
The Lewes Fire Department says they assisted the Rehoboth Beach Fire Department with removing two duck hunters from a vessel that became stranded in the marsh after the tide lowered in the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal. Fire officials say the hunters were found near the Holland Glade Tract.
According to the Lewes Fire Department, a marine unit responded to the stranded vessel with an operator, an EMT, and two DART rescue swimmers. The hunters were removed from the boat and taken back to the Lewes boat ramp.
No injuries were reported in the incident. Fire officials say the boat was removed by DNREC officials at a later time.