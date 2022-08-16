REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Authorities say two people were injured following a Monday evening crash on Route 24 in Rehoboth Beach.
The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company said that at around 6:30 p.m., it was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 24 and Mulberry Knoll Road.
Firefighters had to extricate one person from a vehicle. A total of two people were transported by ambulance to Beebe Medical Center.
Route 24 was closed for approximately one hour. Rehoboth was assisted by Sussex County EMS. Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.