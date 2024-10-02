DOVER, DE- Two people were injured in a shooting in Dover on Tuesday.
Dover Police say reports of a shooting came in around 2 p.m. on October 1st. Police say two people in the area of South New Street and West Reed Street suffered gunshot wounds to their hands. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Two vehicles and a home were also hit by gunfire, according to Dover PD.
Police say they have no leads to release.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com ; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.