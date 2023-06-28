DOVER, Del. - Police say they arrested a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old.
The Dover Police Department say they received a vehicle theft complaint on the morning of June 28. The investigation reportedly began at 2:42 a.m. on Whiteoak Road and Spruance Road, when police received a report that a vehicle's alarm was going off and it appeared there was damage to it.
Officers say they began to check the area for suspects when they saw two boys exiting the backyard of the residence wearing dark clothing and enter an Uber. Officers say they stopped the Uber in an attempt to contact the two children, at which time they ran from the Uber on foot.
Dover police say both suspects, a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, were taken into custody after a brief foot chase. Officers reportedly checked the area where the suspects ran and found two handguns. Police say one of the handguns had been reported stolen.
Authorities say the suspects were also found in possession of tools commonly used to facilitate the theft of vehicles. The suspects were transported to Dover Police where they were processed and arraigned.
There is no bond information, but they face the following charges:
The 15-year-old male was charged with:
- Possession of a Firearm By a Person Prohibited
- Resisting Arrest
- Criminal Mischief
- Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of Burglars Tools
- Conspiracy Third Degree
The 17-year-old was charged with:
- Possession of a Firearm By a Person Prohibited
- Resisting Arrest
- Criminal Mischief
- Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of Burglars Tools
- Conspiracy Third Degree
- Receiving a Stolen Firearm