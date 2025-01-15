QUEEN ANNE'S CO., MD - The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office are investigating a mobile home fire that killed two Queen Anne residents on Wednesday afternoon.
The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal say just before 2:00pm, a school bus driver was passing by and observed the home located at 504 Fox Meadow Road in Queen Anne on fire. The driver called 911.
When fire department officials arrived at the scene they discovered a "double-wide manufactured home engulfed in flames". Beginning reports indicated that the two occupants were not accounted for, according to the State Fire Marshal. Following the extinguishing of the fire, emergency officials found the remains of the occupants.
The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal has identified the occupants as 83-year-old Margarete Brown, and her son, 63-year-old Larry Brown. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct a formal identification and investigation regarding the deaths and cause of the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but family members told the state investigators that the Browns had "purchased a kerosene heater yesterday (January 14th) to replace an older unit."
The deputy state fire marshals uncovered 7 kerosene heaters among the debris following the fire. It is not known how many of the heaters were in use and or working prior to the fire.
A joint investigation is being conducted between the police agency in the jurisdiction, the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal, and an acceleration detection K9 team.