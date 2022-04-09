LAUREL, Del.- Two men have been arrested for allegedly robbing and killing a Laurel man early Thursday morning.
Delaware State Police say just before 12:30 a.m., troopers were called to the 18000 block of Laurel Rd. for reports of a shooting. Responding troopers found the victim, a 49-year-old Frank Pavlovic of Laurel, in the driveway with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He later died at the scene.
Through an investigation police learned that two men had been involved in an altercation with Pavlovic at his home. During the encounter, the two men robbed and shot Pavlovic. The men then ordered a friend of Pavlovic at gunpoint to drive them away from the scene.
Through investigative measures, it was determined that the two suspects involved in this incident were 18-year-old Josiah Garrison of Denton, MD and 21-year-old Ramon Duker of Millsboro, DE. Later, around 2:30 p.m., Garrison went to Beebe Medical Center in Lewes, DE looking for treatment for an injury. Garrison was accompanied by Duker at the hospital. Troopers responded to Beebe Medical Center and took both men into custody.
Garrison and Duker were transported to Troop 7 and charged with the following crimes:
- Murder First Degree (Felony)
- Robbery First Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Kidnapping Second Degree (Felony)
- Conspiracy First Degree (Felony)
Garrison and Duker were arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 2 and both were committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,146,000 cash bond.