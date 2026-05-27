CRISFIELD, Md. - Two men were arrested in Crisfield this morning after a home search from the Somerset County Narcotics Task force.
Somerset County officials say they executed a residential search warrant at Line Drive in Crisfield as part of a targeted enforcement operation trying to combat illegal drug dealing throughout the county.
They say during the search 39-year-old Jayson Tawes from Crisfield and 36-year-old Gregory Cain Jr. from Pocomoke City were found with controlled dangerous substances and guns and ammunition that police say were owned by "prohibited persons."
Crisfield police say the search of the house led to the seizure of the following:
- Eight guns (four regulated and four non-regulated, including a ghost gun with an extended magazine)
- Various rounds of ammunition
- 57.5 controlled pills of varying schedule levels
- 18 suboxone strips
- 6.7 grams of crack cocaine
The task force says Tawes is charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics, illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a serial number, and other illegal drug and firearm charges. They say Cain is charged with possession of controlled dangerous substances, illegal possession of ammunition, and other drug-related charges.
Officials say this was a joint operation from the Somerset County Narcotics Task Force, the Crisfield Police Department, the Worcester County Sheriff's Office - Criminal Enforcement Team, MSP Princess Anne Barrack, and concerned citizens of Somerset County.